Sidmouth Upper Crust Monday Stableford success for Kevin Legg

PUBLISHED: 08:48 26 October 2019

Now the final Upper Crust Monday Stablefords are complete, the contiguous competitions have now been resolved, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The Upper Crust Bakery Trophy, for the season's results net eclectic, was won by Kevin Legg with a score of 44.6, ahead of Kym White with 45.5 and in third, Ian Bright with 46.4.

The Bakers Dozen competition, decided by the total of each player's best 13 rounds, was won by Michael Knight with 487 points, having led from some way out, closely followed by Mark Thomas on 485 and joint third were Kym White and Ben Gibbs with 476.

And finally, the player with the leading gross eclectic score is awarded the Deven Easterbrook Cup and this honour was shared by Kevin Legg and Neil Holland, who couldn't be split after both recorded what is an excellent score of 49.

