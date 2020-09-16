Advanced search

Sidmouth Veterans Cup success for John Arnott

PUBLISHED: 21:52 16 September 2020

Sidmouth club captain Lester Wilmington presents John Arnott with the veterans Cup. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth club captain Lester Wilmington presents John Arnott with the veterans Cup. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

Sidmouth Seniors played for the Veterans Cup last Monday, and, of the 48 taking part, it was relative newcomer to the competitive ranks John Arnott who had his name in lights, writes Hugh Dorliac.

His net par round of 66 was enough to take the cup just ahead of John Cowan and Len Wright who both recorded 67.

As we cannot have a formal prizegiving night this year, due to Covid 19 restrictions, club captain Lester Wilmington presented John with the cup.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford this week was won for the second time in three weeks by George Barber with 39 points.

He is now down to a handicap of six and playing to it!

Second was Matt Bavington on 38 just beating Jash Patidar on countback.

The Captain’s Day competition, again a much-delayed fixture in Sidmouth’s golfing calendar was played in bright sunny conditions under Vegas Scramble rules by 140 members.

A scramble where after driving off, a dice is thrown, or kicked in this instance, to determine whose drive is taken and jokers could be played at a fiver a time to select a better drive if needed.

The joker monies all went towards the Captain’s Charity. The last team out of Tim Aggett, Mark Thomas, Colin Craven and Mike Gosling won the day with an impressive score of 47.4, albeit just ahead of another great score of 47.8 from Richard Powell, Ray Gunston, Steve Punter and Jonathan Lee.

Pizza and drinks were available on the 12th tee as well as after the round, courtesy of club captain’s Lester Wilmington and Penny Lyne. Thanks, must go also to John Jones and Tolchards for all their help in making it a fantastic day for the members.

There were prizes too for the top seniors’ team of David Cowler, Steve Nunn, Brian Margison and Richard Seaver, scoring 48.2, who just beat Bob Reynolds, Colin Paddon, Malcolm Couldwell and Ken Price.

The ladies prize winners were Marie Timms, Sheila Faulkner, Yvonne Anning and Amy Moore on 52.8 who beat the team of Penny Lyne, Maria Clapp, Angela Coles and Catherine Walden on 54.8.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw two players on 40 points with John Jones beating playing partner James Spiller to top spot on countback.

Graham Lanceley came third with 38 and also took the seniors prize, also on countback from Brian Margison. Les Pratt and Roger Bawden came third and fourth respectively with 36 points apiece.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Spate of burglaries, including one at Newton Poppleford, prompts warnings

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New community café aims to offer a break from coronavirus misery

Andie Milne (pictured) and Brian Griffin are behind The Sidmouth Oasis, at the Dissenters’ Hall, in Sidmouth, Picture: Andie Milne/Simon Horn

Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Beer restaurant ‘learns lesson’ after second raid

UK Border Agency.

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

A ‘covid secure’ Sidmouth Rugby Club back up and running on and off the pitch

The Sidmouth RFC girls section line up after a Sunday session at the club. Picture; SRFC

Sidmouth Veterans Cup success for John Arnott

Sidmouth club captain Lester Wilmington presents John Arnott with the veterans Cup. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidbury U15 girls sparkle in the Bovey sunshine at Devon Super 8 competition

The Sidbury Under-15 girls who won the silver medal at the Devon Super 8s held at Bovey Tracey. Picture: SIDBURY CC

WATCH: Sidmouth Town Rugby Football Club in training

Rugby ball.

£40k package of support for East Devon businesses

East Devon District Council is offering a business support package. Picture: East Devon District Council