Sidmouth Veterans Cup success for John Arnott

Sidmouth club captain Lester Wilmington presents John Arnott with the veterans Cup. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Seniors played for the Veterans Cup last Monday, and, of the 48 taking part, it was relative newcomer to the competitive ranks John Arnott who had his name in lights, writes Hugh Dorliac.

His net par round of 66 was enough to take the cup just ahead of John Cowan and Len Wright who both recorded 67.

As we cannot have a formal prizegiving night this year, due to Covid 19 restrictions, club captain Lester Wilmington presented John with the cup.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford this week was won for the second time in three weeks by George Barber with 39 points.

He is now down to a handicap of six and playing to it!

Second was Matt Bavington on 38 just beating Jash Patidar on countback.

The Captain’s Day competition, again a much-delayed fixture in Sidmouth’s golfing calendar was played in bright sunny conditions under Vegas Scramble rules by 140 members.

A scramble where after driving off, a dice is thrown, or kicked in this instance, to determine whose drive is taken and jokers could be played at a fiver a time to select a better drive if needed.

The joker monies all went towards the Captain’s Charity. The last team out of Tim Aggett, Mark Thomas, Colin Craven and Mike Gosling won the day with an impressive score of 47.4, albeit just ahead of another great score of 47.8 from Richard Powell, Ray Gunston, Steve Punter and Jonathan Lee.

Pizza and drinks were available on the 12th tee as well as after the round, courtesy of club captain’s Lester Wilmington and Penny Lyne. Thanks, must go also to John Jones and Tolchards for all their help in making it a fantastic day for the members.

There were prizes too for the top seniors’ team of David Cowler, Steve Nunn, Brian Margison and Richard Seaver, scoring 48.2, who just beat Bob Reynolds, Colin Paddon, Malcolm Couldwell and Ken Price.

The ladies prize winners were Marie Timms, Sheila Faulkner, Yvonne Anning and Amy Moore on 52.8 who beat the team of Penny Lyne, Maria Clapp, Angela Coles and Catherine Walden on 54.8.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw two players on 40 points with John Jones beating playing partner James Spiller to top spot on countback.

Graham Lanceley came third with 38 and also took the seniors prize, also on countback from Brian Margison. Les Pratt and Roger Bawden came third and fourth respectively with 36 points apiece.