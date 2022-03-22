Sidmouth Vikings aiming for mid-table safety after top win

The four Sidmouth Town team shirts hanging in the Manstone Lane dressing room. Now all the Vikings want - understandably - is to get back to playing. Picture: JAY THORNE - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Town moved to within two points of Torridgeside and Honiton at the bottom of the South-West Peninsula League following a highly efficient 2-0 win at Torrington.

Oscar Walsh and Marcus Fanson scored the goals for the Vikings, who were outstanding in defence and ruthless in attack, the perfect football combination for a survival fight.

Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police are marooned at the bottom on the four points but Sidmouth are now within touching distance of the mid-table pack, although the Vikings face a big task at leaders Okehampton on Saturday.

Sidmouth 2nds put in a terrific display in the Devon & Exeter League before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Beer Albion, but there was better news for the thirds, who enjoyed an entertaining 3-3 draw against Colyton 2nds. Robbie Hallett scored twice for Sidmouth, along with Mark Hadley, while Jacob Dabrowiecki, Finley Cox and an own goal netted for Colyton.