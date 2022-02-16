Sidmouth Vikings held to goalless draw with Holsworthy

After the flurry of goals in recent weeks, it was a more frustrating day at the office for Sidmouth Town in the South-West Peninsula League.

Despite plenty of endeavour from both sides, the Vikings and Holsworthy had to settle for a 0-0 draw, with Ben Lawrence imperious in the Sidmouth defence and plenty of comfort to be taken from another solid display at the back.

It was a tough weekend for Ottery St Mary, as they went down 5-0 at Elmore in a game sadly marred by a horrible injury sustained by home player Bradley Kelly, and we all wish him a full and speedy recovery.

While the Otters remain safe in mid-table, Sidmouth’s hopes of climbing away from the bottom were not helped by a win for Honiton and Torridgeside’s impressive draw at Ivybridge. Ottery welcome the Ivies on Saturday, while Sidmouth face a crucial trip to Torridgeside.