News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Sidmouth Vikings held to goalless draw with Holsworthy

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:20 AM February 16, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

After the flurry of goals in recent weeks, it was a more frustrating day at the office for Sidmouth Town in the South-West Peninsula League. 

Despite plenty of endeavour from both sides, the Vikings and Holsworthy had to settle for a 0-0 draw, with Ben Lawrence imperious in the Sidmouth defence and plenty of comfort to be taken from another solid display at the back. 

It was a tough weekend for Ottery St Mary, as they went down 5-0 at Elmore in a game sadly marred by a horrible injury sustained by home player Bradley Kelly, and we all wish him a full and speedy recovery. 

While the Otters remain safe in mid-table, Sidmouth’s hopes of climbing away from the bottom were not helped by a win for Honiton and Torridgeside’s impressive draw at Ivybridge. Ottery welcome the Ivies on Saturday, while Sidmouth face a crucial trip to Torridgeside.  

Non-League Football
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

Main road through Sidbury to be closed for four weeks

Philippa Davies

person
Manor Pavilion Car Park Sidmouth GSV

Parking charge rises 'dangerous thing to do' for Sidmouth, says council...

Paul Jones

person
Louise Jones and Katie Kite of The Coffee Bank in Ottery St Mary

Ottery recognised in Exeter Living Awards nominations

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth seafront lights

Opinion

Esplanade lights due an overhaul in coming weeks

Stuart Hughes

person