Sidmouth Walking Stick competition joy for David Bromage

Sidmouth Golf Club's David Bromage is presented with the Walking Stick. Also in the picture are current captain Chris Grubb (left) and Walking Stick competition organiser Barry Jones. Picture HUGH DORLIAC Archant

The past seniors captains were invited to play in the annual Walking Stick competition earlier this month, writes Hugh Dorliac.

More than a dozen took part with several high scores being recorded in the chase for this prestigious award.

It was 2015 captain David Bromage who triumphed with a score of 37 points, just ahead of last year's winner, Peter Emery.

After the match the players and non players met up with their wives and partners for an delightful meal in the clubhouse, provided by club caterer Kerry Culshaw and her excellent team.

Afterwards, the trophy was awarded to David by organiser Barry Jones and current captain Chris Grubb.