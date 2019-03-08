Advanced search

Sidmouth Walking Stick competition joy for David Bromage

PUBLISHED: 12:39 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 03 October 2019

Sidmouth Golf Club’s David Bromage is presented with the Walking Stick. Also in the picture are current captain Chris Grubb (left) and Walking Stick competition organiser Barry Jones. Picture HUGH DORLIAC

Sidmouth Golf Club's David Bromage is presented with the Walking Stick. Also in the picture are current captain Chris Grubb (left) and Walking Stick competition organiser Barry Jones. Picture HUGH DORLIAC

Archant

The past seniors captains were invited to play in the annual Walking Stick competition earlier this month, writes Hugh Dorliac.

More than a dozen took part with several high scores being recorded in the chase for this prestigious award.

It was 2015 captain David Bromage who triumphed with a score of 37 points, just ahead of last year's winner, Peter Emery.

After the match the players and non players met up with their wives and partners for an delightful meal in the clubhouse, provided by club caterer Kerry Culshaw and her excellent team.

Afterwards, the trophy was awarded to David by organiser Barry Jones and current captain Chris Grubb.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing 92-year-old Sidmouth woman found

Coach and car involved in collision at Sidmouth

This is the location where the incident happened on Salcombe Hill Road, near the Norman Lockyer Observatory. Picture: Google Maps and Archant

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing 92-year-old Sidmouth woman found

Coach and car involved in collision at Sidmouth

This is the location where the incident happened on Salcombe Hill Road, near the Norman Lockyer Observatory. Picture: Google Maps and Archant

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

‘Yellow’ warning issued as flood risk looms for whole of East Devon

There is a flood risk for the South West.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Gig Club crews tackle the ‘Monster the Loch’ race in Scotland

Sidmouth Gig Club crew rowing on Lock Ness. Picture SGC

Sidmouth Walking Stick competition joy for David Bromage

Sidmouth Golf Club’s David Bromage is presented with the Walking Stick. Also in the picture are current captain Chris Grubb (left) and Walking Stick competition organiser Barry Jones. Picture HUGH DORLIAC

SOHC men’s 1st XI share eight goals in opening Conference game

Sidmouth’s lady bowlers show indoor superiority over the men - again!

Bowlers are the opening drive of the new indoor season at Sidmouth Bowls Club. Picture SBC

Pilot scheme puts facilities in Beer put back into community’s hands

Jubilee Gardens in Beer. Picture: Richard Wright.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists