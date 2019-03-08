Advanced search

Sidmouth Winter Eclectic lead for Chris Timms

PUBLISHED: 19:19 08 November 2019

Now the winter golf season is upon us and members are adjusting their game to suit the longer grass and damper conditions. There are still competitions going on each week for those golfers of a hardier disposition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The first of the Sunday Winter three-ball competitions used the Texas Scramble format and the winning team consisted of Mark Thomas, Matt Bavington and Mike Shepherd with a score of 54, only 0.6 ahead of second placed Jonathan Lee, Len Wright and Richard Seaver. Jeremy Holden, Stuart Coles and Moray Bosence came third with 57.6.

Craig Melluish took top spot in last week's Monday Stableford in mucky conditions scoring 34 points, pipping Mark Thomas and John Barnard, both on 33 points apiece.

The Seniors Stableford and Eclectic is now under way, where they put in eight stableford cards over the next four months, to determine best eclectic score ie, the best hole scores from all eight cards.

In week one, the Division One winners were Mike Davies 34, Chris Ashley 32 and Chris Timms 32.

The Division Two top three were Martyn Cutmore 36, Ray Gunston 34 and Roger Bawden 31.

Last week's numbers were down due to the wet conditions, but, in Division One, Chris Timms improved with a 34 to take top spot while the minor places went to Geoff Lory, 33, and Chris Grubb, 29.

In Division Two it was John Sanders who took the honours with his score of 32. Roy Smith took second with 31 and Dave Atkinson took third on 29.

The latest Eclectic leader board shows Chris Timms on top with net 67.5, followed by Chris Ashley on 69 and Geoff Lory in third on 72.

However, it is very early days and the scores will undoubtedly improve - if the rain keeps away!

