Sidmouth Winter League joy for Roberts, Dorliac and Shepherd

PUBLISHED: 12:18 30 January 2020

The latest round of Winter League golf was played at Sidmouth on Sunday using the Stableford format in weather that probably wasn't suited to great golf, writes Hugh Dorliac.

A couple of teams at the tail felt they couldn't continue in the rain as the greens began to form rivulets, making putting quite difficult.

However, those teams that forged on delivered some good results with the winners, Chris M Roberts, Hugh Dorliac and Mike Shepherd, recording an excellent 44 points.

Only just missing out with 43 points were Mark Thomas, Andy Pryke and Nick Gingell while third, with 41 points, were Mike Temple, Jonathan Lee and Jim Anderton.

Next week's format will be Texas Scramble, weather permitting!

