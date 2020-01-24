Sidmouth Winter League success for Crockett, Bosence and Holland

After several abortive attempts, which were thwarted by the persistent wet weather, the Sunday Winter League resumed at Sidmouth Golf Club with a reverse waltz format, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Despite one hole being out of commission due to undue slippery conditions, the usual suspects were eager to get back to their favourite game.

The winning team, consisting of Martin Crockett, Moray Bosence and Neil Holland turned in a solid score of 76.

In second place with 70 points, were Adrian Priest, Hugh Dorliac and Steve Nunn. Third place score was just a point behind on 69, posted by Vernon Ruffle, Jonathan Lee and Graham Davies. With rain a distant prospect, albeit replaced with frost and chilly morning temperatures, it is hoped next Sunday's match will be on as the course has been open all week.

Meanwhile, the seniors' Stableford competition went ahead on Monday, but with reduced numbers.

Braving the frosty conditions and taking first place in Division One was Geoff Lory on 35 points. Mark Laird and Len Wright took the minor places.

In Division Two, Graham Lanceley, playing in his first competition since joining, took top spot with 38 points. Martyn Cutmore came second, ahead of John White in third.