Sidmouth Winter League Texas Scramble success for trio

Golf club and ball Archant

The weather certainly got in the way with regard to local sport and particularly golf at Sidmouth last week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

However, by Sunday, sporting fun resumed with the Winter League Texas Scramble.

Teams of three battled it out with the eventual victors – featuring last week’s winner, Matt Bavington partnering Steve Nunn and Lawrence Hill – coming in with 58, less their 20 per cent allowance of 7.6, giving 50.4 as their score.

Second spot went to Moray Bosence, Hugh Dorliac and David Pepperell, a shot behind on 59, and posting 52.8 to secure their place ahead of Jonathan Lee, Lee Barber and Will Hastie with 53.4.

Next week’s format will be a three-ball, medal with two scores to count.

The Monday Stableford saw some solid scoring with the top six scores to par or better.

The winner was Mark Thomas with a score of 41, finishing ahead of Luke Sheppard, on 38, with John Jones edged into third place on countback after he also scored 38.

JJ had the consolation of having the only two in the competition and so he took the twos pot for himself!

In other action, the seniors’ Stableford, Division One, produced a win for Chris Timms on 37 points, finishing ahead of Tony Stoyle and Mike Davis, who both had scores of 36.

The Division Two winner saw a new name on the leader board with Nick Forman taking the honours, scoring 40,and beating Nigel Sharp, who scored 37, into second place.

The ever-present Colston Herbert took third place with 34.