Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Winter League Texas Scramble success for trio

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 25 January 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The weather certainly got in the way with regard to local sport and particularly golf at Sidmouth last week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

However, by Sunday, sporting fun resumed with the Winter League Texas Scramble.

Teams of three battled it out with the eventual victors – featuring last week’s winner, Matt Bavington partnering Steve Nunn and Lawrence Hill – coming in with 58, less their 20 per cent allowance of 7.6, giving 50.4 as their score.

Second spot went to Moray Bosence, Hugh Dorliac and David Pepperell, a shot behind on 59, and posting 52.8 to secure their place ahead of Jonathan Lee, Lee Barber and Will Hastie with 53.4.

Next week’s format will be a three-ball, medal with two scores to count.

The Monday Stableford saw some solid scoring with the top six scores to par or better.

The winner was Mark Thomas with a score of 41, finishing ahead of Luke Sheppard, on 38, with John Jones edged into third place on countback after he also scored 38.

JJ had the consolation of having the only two in the competition and so he took the twos pot for himself!

In other action, the seniors’ Stableford, Division One, produced a win for Chris Timms on 37 points, finishing ahead of Tony Stoyle and Mike Davis, who both had scores of 36.

The Division Two winner saw a new name on the leader board with Nick Forman taking the honours, scoring 40,and beating Nigel Sharp, who scored 37, into second place.

The ever-present Colston Herbert took third place with 34.

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

#includeImage($article, 225)

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town senior teams - the Saturday action

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8478. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Winter League Texas Scramble success for trio

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth men’s bowlers target knockout stages of the Devon Over-60s competition

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s Toby Garrick wins Devon Schools cross-country title

Sidmouth Running Club’s Toby Garrick in first spot on the podium at the Devon Schools Cross Country Championships. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Town ‘too nice’ as they are beaten at Elmore

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3299. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists