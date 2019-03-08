Sidmouth Yellows next back-to-back O50s League success

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth ladies Over-50s Yellow team drew their latest match, a visit to Seaton Red, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was a tight game from first wood to last, the final score was a 29-29 draw so both teams banked three points for their efforts.

Playing for the Yellows were: Marie Timms, Jill Mison and skip Susie Bonnell, 15-14; and Chrissie Leedham, Paddy Chew and skip, Valerie Newnham, 14-15.

The Yellows also had another game with this one being the 'in-house' derby against the Blues. Yellows were the dominant force and banked all six points. Liz Boyle, Jill Mison and skip Valerie Newnham landed a convincing 24-10 success while Chrissie Leedham, Anita Mason and skip Susie Bonnell, won 21-15.

The Over-50s Blue team did enjoy a splendid six point home success of 48-25 over Feniton. In this match the scores were: Jan Thomson, Zena Johnson and skip Jane Painter, 25-7; Sue Turner, Ann Capon and skip Jill Bishop, 23-18.