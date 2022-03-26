Sidmouth youngsters shine in Devon Pool Champs

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club sent its biggest team yet to the Devon Pool Championships in Barnstaple last Sunday and it turned out to be a fantastic day of competition for our youngsters.

The pool was buzzing with the throng of the large teams from Croyde, Woolacombe and Saunton Sands and Bideford Bay. Sidmouth were the only south coast team and the smallest team across the age groups.

In a range of races based around lifesaving skills, the team represented the club well. In the mannikin race, the under-10 boys Thomas Perman and Charlie Eade came 3rd and 4th respectively. The board racing was where Sidmouth came into their own - Charlie got a silver with Thomas a bronze, and in the board rescue, they got a fantastic silver medal.

In the afternoon, for the 11-13 year-old categories, Erin Perman gained a fantastic gold medal in both the 12-year flipper and board race, and a silver in the mannikin carry - amazing swimming. She was also assisted to a team bronze by Ella in both the tube rescue event and board rescue.

In the boys events, a fabulous foursome in the 11 year-old age group swam and worked together really well, all gaining very creditable results. In the 13 year-old boys competition, Luke Bickley had a superb swim with the mannikin tow - picking up the mannikin from the bottom of the pool and towing it to the end gaining a bronze medal. In the boys medley relay, the team of Reuban W, Arden Chipping, Luke Bickley and Bryn Brown won a bronze medal.

For a small club, we packed a lot of punch, with all competitors adding points to the team score. Many thanks to Sally Eade for taking on the team manager role and for all parents, who supported the team on the day. Now, on to the beach competition season.

The club is in the process of running swim trials for new members in 2022. Find out more about the club, joining options, trials and future events by visiting www.sidmouthsurflifesaving.co.uk