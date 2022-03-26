News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Sidmouth youngsters shine in Devon Pool Champs

Logo Icon

Dave Manley

Published: 6:45 AM March 26, 2022
Updated: 11:29 AM March 31, 2022
The Sidmouth Medalists

The Sidmouth Medalists - Credit: Dave Manley

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club sent its biggest team yet to the Devon Pool Championships in Barnstaple last Sunday and it turned out to be a fantastic day of competition for our youngsters.  

The pool was buzzing with the throng of the large teams from Croyde, Woolacombe and Saunton Sands and Bideford Bay. Sidmouth were the only south coast team and the smallest team across the age groups.  

In a range of races based around lifesaving skills, the team represented the club well. In the mannikin race, the under-10 boys Thomas Perman and Charlie Eade came 3rd and 4th respectively. The board racing was where Sidmouth came into their own - Charlie got a silver with Thomas a bronze, and in the board rescue, they got a fantastic silver medal.  

In the afternoon, for the 11-13 year-old categories, Erin Perman gained a fantastic gold medal in both the 12-year flipper and board race, and a silver in the mannikin carry - amazing swimming.  She was also assisted to a team bronze by Ella in both the tube rescue event and board rescue.    

In the boys events, a fabulous foursome in the 11 year-old age group swam and worked together really well, all gaining very creditable results. In the 13 year-old boys competition, Luke Bickley had a superb swim with the mannikin tow - picking up the mannikin from the bottom of the pool and towing it to the end gaining a bronze medal. In the boys medley relay, the team of Reuban W, Arden Chipping, Luke Bickley and Bryn Brown won a bronze medal. 

For a small club, we packed a lot of punch, with all competitors adding points to the team score.  Many thanks to Sally Eade for taking on the team manager role and for all parents, who supported the team on the day. Now, on to the beach competition season. 

The club is in the process of running swim trials for new members in 2022. Find out more about the club, joining options, trials and future events by visiting www.sidmouthsurflifesaving.co.uk  

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Racist bully avoids prison despite attacking schoolboys in parks

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Landlord denies sexually assaulting staff by pushing money into their bras

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Picture of a squid

Opinion

Monsters of the deep: horror story of a giant squid in Sidmouth

Steve Jones

person
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man admits threatening police officer with imitation firearm

Court Reporter

Logo Icon