Snooker bids for help

Amateur snooker in need of support Archant

Cue sports forgotten in financial packages

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sports Winter Survival Package recently unveiled by the Government provided £300m in emergency funding for sports impacted by the absence of spectators because of Coronavirus.

Snooker, however, was one of those sports omitted from the list and the governing body, WPBSA, has formally written to the Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston to seek clarification on why the sport was not considered for assistance.

While snooker on the TV is the pinnacle of the sport, equally as significant is the role played by lovers of the sport at amateur level, with few sports able to demonstrate the same level of inclusivity that promotes junior development, competitive elite pathways and significant social inclusion.

Many who play the sport have pointed to the positive impact upon their mental well-being as a direct result of their participation with many snooker centres acting as vital community hubs.