Sobering defeat for Sidmouth Colts

Published: 4:47 PM September 22, 2021

A benchmark is sometimes a really useful if not slightly sobering experience and so it proved when Sidmouth Colts welcomed Ivybridge Colts to the Blackmore.

Ivybridge started the game smoothly, building phase upon phase with a good level of collective physicality and intense communication across the team. Sidmouth, despite being under huge pressure, have shown in previous games that they will not be found wanting physically and once again the tackle zone and the breakdown was fiercely contested.

Unfortunately, it was Ivybridge that gained a significant foothold in the match. Sidmouth by their own standards made far too many individual errors throughout the game as a whole, none more punished than their clearance kicking, which was poor on the day.

Ivybridge regularly added to the scoreline, offering a mixture of cohesive forward play and free flowing backs moves. Their number 10 was impeccable from the kicker's tee and they put an impressive 42 points on the Sidmouth team that once again never gave up despite what the scoreline may suggest.

Final score: Sidmouth Colts 0 Ivybridge Colts 42