SOHC 2nd XI unbeaten in 12 games, but it's points dropped at Yeovil

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club 2nd XI returned from their visit to Yeovil & Sherborne with a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

That's back-to-back draws now for the team which has dented their promotion hopes, though they remain unbeaten in 12 games.

The game was played out with freezing rain falling at regular intervals but SOHC were positive about their approach and it was they who struck first with Euan Webber netting late in the half when SOHC won their first short corner of the contest.

The home team hit back after the break and managed to restore parity with a goal scored from close range in a goalmouth scramble.

SOHC were quickly back onto the front foot but were twice denied what appeared to be clear penalty flicks.

In terms of individual performance, Ashok Prasad was outstanding throughout and two players, Laurence Heywood and Charlie Frost, made impressive debuts for the team.