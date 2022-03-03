SOHC celebrate four fine wins in a happy hockey weekend

The women’s first team at Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club took on Clifton Robinsons in a home fixture and ran out as comfortable winners, with a final score line of 7-0.

The second team also recorded a good win over visitors Chard 1, with the same number of goals in the game, although they were more evenly shared, with a result of 4-3 in favour of the home side.

Both the women’s third and fourth teams travelled for their fixtures but were unable to claim any points.

On the men’s side of the club, only the seconds and thirds were in action and, in both cases, they played at home. The second team secured the points against Taunton Vale 5, winning 2-1, and the thirds triumphed 3-1 against Isca 6.

This weekend is due to see seven of the club’s eight sides in action, with just the men’s fourth team with no game.