Advanced search

SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 10:50 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 19 February 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) was never due to play more than four league fixtures this weekend, with three ladies' teams and the men's third team all having a break from the league, writes Andrew Coley.

But with Storm Dennis blowing in from the Atlantic, the ladies' fourth team friendly fixture against White Eagles III was the first to fall victim to the weather.

Of the four fixtures left, three were against teams from Chard, with the men's second team due to travel to Somerset, and the ladies' seconds and men's fourths due to host Chard in Ottery. But with concerns raised about travelling, the clubs decided it would be better to postpone matches to later in the season.

That just left the men's first team playing at home to Yeovil and Sherborne, at Sidmouth.

This match ended with a 2-6 defeat for the home side.

The SOHC scorers were George Powell and Chris Bishop.

The result leaves the SOHC side comfortably in mid-table.

With all things being equal, this Saturday (February 22) should see seven SOHC sides in league action, with the men's fourth team being the odd one out, having no fixture.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

Picture: Thinkstock

SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife

Putting down roots – Sidmouth Arboretum leads tree planting programme

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise. Ref shs 07 20TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

Eagles down Toucans in Sidmouth Netball Club in Honiton League in-house derby

Sidmouth Netball Club teams Eagles and Toucans. Picture: SIDMOUTH NETBALL CLUB
Drive 24