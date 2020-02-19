SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) was never due to play more than four league fixtures this weekend, with three ladies' teams and the men's third team all having a break from the league, writes Andrew Coley.

But with Storm Dennis blowing in from the Atlantic, the ladies' fourth team friendly fixture against White Eagles III was the first to fall victim to the weather.

Of the four fixtures left, three were against teams from Chard, with the men's second team due to travel to Somerset, and the ladies' seconds and men's fourths due to host Chard in Ottery. But with concerns raised about travelling, the clubs decided it would be better to postpone matches to later in the season.

That just left the men's first team playing at home to Yeovil and Sherborne, at Sidmouth.

This match ended with a 2-6 defeat for the home side.

The SOHC scorers were George Powell and Chris Bishop.

The result leaves the SOHC side comfortably in mid-table.

With all things being equal, this Saturday (February 22) should see seven SOHC sides in league action, with the men's fourth team being the odd one out, having no fixture.