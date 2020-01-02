SOHC in-house derby launches 2020 league action

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

There is limited Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) action on the first Saturday of the New Year.

The only action is an in-house derby between the men's C team and the men's B team, who meet in a South East Two match being played at Ottery with a 3pm start time.

When the sides met back in September, the B team won 7-1.

The two sides head into this match, the first after the festive break, with the C team sitting second bottom in the table and the B team in sixth spot.

The rest of the SOHC men's and ladies' teams resume their campaigns the week after (January 11).

● The SOHC Rusty Hockey sessions will kick-in again now after a mid-season break.

The sessions will run each Sunday from this week (January 5) and take place at Sidmouth Leisure Centre, running from 10am to 11am.

While attendance is always good at the sessions, the club is always delighted to welcome new folk along.