SOHC ladies 1st team on target for league and cup glory after Sunday success

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

There was Sunday action for a number of Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) teams as the hockey season moved into the month of March.

Pride of place must surely go to the ladies 1st XI who are already on a 'juggernoaut' style course to the Sedgemoor One title and now they can look forward to a Devon Trophy final contest after they travelled to Plym Valley II for a semi-final tie that they won 4-0 thanks to a brace of goals from Becca Allen and one each from Cassia Wilson and Taz Murray.

This has already been an outstanding season for the ladies 1st XI and now they are all set to go and make it a case of 'double success' in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The men's fourth team were also in action as they played a rearranged league game against Chard after the original match fell to the presence of Storm Dennis last month.

A youthful men's fourth XI competed well in the first half, but Chard took control in the second, scoring goals at regular interval on their way to an 8-0 success.

Other results on Sunday included a run out for a development side in the ladies' section, at home to Chard who departed with the honours after a 2-0 success.

The fourth piece of SOHC action was for the Mixed XI with visiting Winchester enjoying their time at Sidmouth, winning 7-3 in what was an English Hockey Mixed Tier II game.

Make sure of a copy of this weeks Sidmouth Herald to see the regular hockey pages that rounds up all the results from then men's and ladies teams that play for SOHC.