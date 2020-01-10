SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

Archant

The ladies' league gets back underway next Saturday (January 18), and so, this weekend, the action centres on the 1st XI having a Plate cup tie away at Teign Two with the game being played at Dawlish with a 10am start on Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teign Two are currently sitting in third place in Petroc One, but they are unbeaten in four home matches this season having won three and drawn one.

Their home success has come in the shape of a 6-0 win last time out at home to Kingsbridge & Salcombe II at the end of November, a 9-0 win over Plymouth Marjon in October and a 2-1 win over Darts at the start of the season.

The one home game they have not won was a 2-2 draw they played out with Torbay in Mid October.

SOHC of course, head for South Devon still proudly sporting a 100 per cent Sedgemoor One league record having won all nine of their league outings so far scoring a whopping 66 goals and conceding just seven!

There is Saturday action for the 2nd XI who will link up with the 1st team squad for some 'pitch time;' at Ottery with the session running from 12.30pm to 1.45pm.

The ladies' third XI are in friendly action on Saturday when they visit Dawlish (1.30pm) and there's also a friendly for the SOHC 4th XI who entertain Ashmoor Two at Ottery (11am).