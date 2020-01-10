Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

PUBLISHED: 11:06 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 10 January 2020

Archant

The ladies' league gets back underway next Saturday (January 18), and so, this weekend, the action centres on the 1st XI having a Plate cup tie away at Teign Two with the game being played at Dawlish with a 10am start on Sunday morning.

Teign Two are currently sitting in third place in Petroc One, but they are unbeaten in four home matches this season having won three and drawn one.

Their home success has come in the shape of a 6-0 win last time out at home to Kingsbridge & Salcombe II at the end of November, a 9-0 win over Plymouth Marjon in October and a 2-1 win over Darts at the start of the season.

The one home game they have not won was a 2-2 draw they played out with Torbay in Mid October.

SOHC of course, head for South Devon still proudly sporting a 100 per cent Sedgemoor One league record having won all nine of their league outings so far scoring a whopping 66 goals and conceding just seven!

There is Saturday action for the 2nd XI who will link up with the 1st team squad for some 'pitch time;' at Ottery with the session running from 12.30pm to 1.45pm.

The ladies' third XI are in friendly action on Saturday when they visit Dawlish (1.30pm) and there's also a friendly for the SOHC 4th XI who entertain Ashmoor Two at Ottery (11am).

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town latest - a chat with the Vikings’ boss

Sidmouth Town at home to Dartmouth. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6747. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

Sidmouth Running Club duo complete ‘The Final Countdown’

Terry Bewes and Milly Frankpitt (right) after the Final Countdown which took place on the last day of 2019. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Defeats for Sidmouth Town Thirds and Fourths

Ottery St Mary hit five to open 2020 with first away league win of the season

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6003. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists