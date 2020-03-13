SOHC ladies 1st XI chalk up a 15th successive league win
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies'1st XI chalked up a 15th straight Sedgemoor One victory as they defeated Exe III 4-1.
Exe III, who had pushed SOHC all the way in the first meeting between the teams this league season, gave the table-toppers plenty to think about in both the defensive and midfield thirds of the pitch.
However, some neat inter play eventually saw SOHC open the scoring and they added three more to hold a comfortable 4-0 half-time advantage.
After the break much of the contest was played out in the middle third of the pitch. There were chances fashioned at either end, but just one further goal was forthcoming, scored by Exe.
The SOHC goals were scored by Jasmine Scott, Alice Dormor, Becca Allen and Taryn Murray while the SOHC Player of the Match award went to Frankie Forsythe for the way she stepped so fluently into the back line.