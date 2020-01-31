Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI claim an 11th straight victory with clean-sheet win over Exe IV

PUBLISHED: 10:22 31 January 2020

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI made it 11 wins from as many Sedgemoor Division One games as they beat Exe IVs 7-0.

Three goals before the break and four more in the second half did the trick for SOHC who have now completed a league double over Exe IV, scoring 15 times in the two meetings without conceding a single goal in 160 minutes of action. Indeed, Exe IVs, who sit third in the table, have only lost two games all season - both to the table-topping SOHC ladies' 1st XI!

The 11 straight wins have also seen the ladies rack up 87 goals now while their water-tight defence has shipped just seven!

Such is their dominance of the division that they are eight points clear of second placed ECVH, though the second placed team do have a game in hand. Tomorrow (Saturday) the all-conquering table-toppers play club colleagues SOHC II at Ottery St Mary with the action getting underway at 12.30pm. When the sides met for the first time this Sedgemoor League One season, the October 12 contest saw the ladies' 1st XI power to a 13-0 win - a similar outcome tomorrow and the table-toppers will reach a century of goals in league games this season!

SOHC 1st XI will then have a fortnight's break before resuming their title challenge with a February 22 visit to second placed ECVH who they beat 4-1 back in October.

Wins in their next two games would lead SOHC to within a handful of points of being crowned divisional champions.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Rugby Club running a half-term rugby camp

The poster advertising the Sidmouth RFC half-term course. Picture: SRFC

Sidmouth runners in action at the SW Veterans Championship Race meeting

Ann Cole and John Sharples before the start of the South West Veterans Championships. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth seconds hit for six while the thirds are winners in a nine-goal thriller

Tipton net big point thanks to Bradley strike

Lucas at the double as SOHC men’s 4th XI suffer away defeat

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber
Drive 24