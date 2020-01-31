SOHC ladies 1st XI claim an 11th straight victory with clean-sheet win over Exe IV

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI made it 11 wins from as many Sedgemoor Division One games as they beat Exe IVs 7-0.

Three goals before the break and four more in the second half did the trick for SOHC who have now completed a league double over Exe IV, scoring 15 times in the two meetings without conceding a single goal in 160 minutes of action. Indeed, Exe IVs, who sit third in the table, have only lost two games all season - both to the table-topping SOHC ladies' 1st XI!

The 11 straight wins have also seen the ladies rack up 87 goals now while their water-tight defence has shipped just seven!

Such is their dominance of the division that they are eight points clear of second placed ECVH, though the second placed team do have a game in hand. Tomorrow (Saturday) the all-conquering table-toppers play club colleagues SOHC II at Ottery St Mary with the action getting underway at 12.30pm. When the sides met for the first time this Sedgemoor League One season, the October 12 contest saw the ladies' 1st XI power to a 13-0 win - a similar outcome tomorrow and the table-toppers will reach a century of goals in league games this season!

SOHC 1st XI will then have a fortnight's break before resuming their title challenge with a February 22 visit to second placed ECVH who they beat 4-1 back in October.

Wins in their next two games would lead SOHC to within a handful of points of being crowned divisional champions.