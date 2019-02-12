SOHC ladies’ 1st XI exit Devon Cup at hands of Okehampton

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI went out of the Devon Cup, beaten 6-4 by Okehampton.

SOHC, who are the only team to deny Okehampton all three points in a Petroc Division One meeting – Okehampton have won 14 of their 15 league games so far this season – gave as good as they got for long periods of the contest.

The SOHC goals were scored by Anna Moroz, Jasmine Scott, Aimee Keast and Alice Pleasee.

The SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI travelled to Winscombe and returned with three more Sedgemoor Division Two points, a win that means they stay 10 points clear of third placed Taunton Vale in the table.

SOHC started well and a terrific pass from Katie Underwood set up Alice Dormor to open the scoring.

The home side hit back well, but there were no further goals through to the interval.

Early in the second half Frankie Elliott doubled the lead but, after a lapse in concentration, SOHC were punished as the home side scored their first goal.

They soon added a second, but SOHC dug deep and hit back with two more goals to seal the points.

Emma Bateson was named the SOHC Chic of the Day.