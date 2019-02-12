SOHC ladies’ 1st XI lose fiery encounter with Exe

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI went down 5-2 in what turned out to be a fiery encounter against Exe.

SOHC fell behind to an early goal and that led to some sustained pressure from Exe.

However, the SOHC defence of Hannah Peters, Naomi Gammon and Annie Clay served up some terrific play to keep them at arm’s length, but a second goal was eventually scored.

Cassia Astley-Jones, who was always going to be a late arrival as she had earlier taken – and passed – her driving test, joined the action, which enabled SOHC to revert to ‘normal’ playing positions and their play became more cohesive as they put together some good attacking play.

With Jasmine Scott, Aimee Keast and Nicky Lockyer combining well in the final third, it was no more than SOHC deserved when Frankie Forsyth bundled the ball home to leave the score 2-1 at the interval.

Exe made a strong start to the second half and netted a third, but again SOHC responded well and Jasmine Scott made it 3-2.

Despite some excellent goalkeeping from Mille Guy, later named the Player of the Match, SOHC shipped two more goals later in the game.