Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SOHC ladies’ 1st XI lose fiery encounter with Exe

PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 15 February 2019

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI went down 5-2 in what turned out to be a fiery encounter against Exe.

SOHC fell behind to an early goal and that led to some sustained pressure from Exe.

However, the SOHC defence of Hannah Peters, Naomi Gammon and Annie Clay served up some terrific play to keep them at arm’s length, but a second goal was eventually scored.

Cassia Astley-Jones, who was always going to be a late arrival as she had earlier taken – and passed – her driving test, joined the action, which enabled SOHC to revert to ‘normal’ playing positions and their play became more cohesive as they put together some good attacking play.

With Jasmine Scott, Aimee Keast and Nicky Lockyer combining well in the final third, it was no more than SOHC deserved when Frankie Forsyth bundled the ball home to leave the score 2-1 at the interval.

Exe made a strong start to the second half and netted a third, but again SOHC responded well and Jasmine Scott made it 3-2.

Despite some excellent goalkeeping from Mille Guy, later named the Player of the Match, SOHC shipped two more goals later in the game.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Ottery paedophile caught in sting after trying to meet 14-year-old girl

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Catch a match this Saturday (February 16)

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ pass the Mighty Green test

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC

Town looking for fourth league away win when they visit Alphington

Picture: Terry Life

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI return to winning ways

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton suffer home disappointment

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists