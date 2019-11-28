SOHC ladies 1st XI make it seven wins from seven starts

Ladies hockey. Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' 1st XI continued their dominance of the Sedgemoor Division One, opening up a six point lead at the summit as they defeated fourth placed Taunton Vale III 5-2.

The opening exchanges were closely contested, but the deadlock was broken when a penalty flick was powered home by Rebecca Tedford following an overly aggressive tackle in the D!

Once ahead, SOHC began to dominate with some superb linking play between wing backs Frankie Forsyth, Taryn Kelly Beuthin and Alice Pleasee and the forwards of Fran Piper, Alice Dormor and Jasmine Scott.

Further goals were scored by Scott, Pleasee and Forsyth to leave SOHC four goals to the good at half-time.

Taunton worked hard to get back into the contest after the break, but the SOHC defensive work from Katie Dean, Cath Dockley, Hannah Peters, Naomi Gammon and Maisie Prtichard kept them at arm's length.

There were three more goals scored, two by the Somerset side via short corners, but SOHC, for whom Alice Pleasee was named the Player of the Match, got a fifth to end the game as comfortable winners.