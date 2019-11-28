Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI make it seven wins from seven starts

PUBLISHED: 11:35 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 28 November 2019

Ladies hockey.

Ladies hockey.

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' 1st XI continued their dominance of the Sedgemoor Division One, opening up a six point lead at the summit as they defeated fourth placed Taunton Vale III 5-2.

The opening exchanges were closely contested, but the deadlock was broken when a penalty flick was powered home by Rebecca Tedford following an overly aggressive tackle in the D!

Once ahead, SOHC began to dominate with some superb linking play between wing backs Frankie Forsyth, Taryn Kelly Beuthin and Alice Pleasee and the forwards of Fran Piper, Alice Dormor and Jasmine Scott.

Further goals were scored by Scott, Pleasee and Forsyth to leave SOHC four goals to the good at half-time.

Taunton worked hard to get back into the contest after the break, but the SOHC defensive work from Katie Dean, Cath Dockley, Hannah Peters, Naomi Gammon and Maisie Prtichard kept them at arm's length.

There were three more goals scored, two by the Somerset side via short corners, but SOHC, for whom Alice Pleasee was named the Player of the Match, got a fifth to end the game as comfortable winners.

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

Sidbury farmer still ‘living the dream’ with passion for ethical farming

Ben Upchurch with his turkeys at Partridge Hill Farm. Ref shs 46 19TI 4131. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Jeacock and Thorpe at the double as SOHC men’s 3rd XI see off Yeovil

Sidmouth Raiders serve up super show a s Elmore are hit for seven

Sidmouth’s Fortfield home to host five Devon matches in 2020

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth net single shot success in close encounter with Axminster

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sunday Running back - welcome to the Sunday Mudlarks

The Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Group. Picture: TERRY BEWES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists