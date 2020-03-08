SOHC ladies' 1st Xi march on after win over Exe III

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

A round-up of all the results from across the seven Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) on the first Saturday of March

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' teams enjoyed a super Saturday to kick-start March as all four teams recorded victories.

Leading the way were the all-conquering 1st XI who continued their march towards what could well be a league and cup double as they made it 15 wins from as many outings in the Sedgemoor Division season, beating second-in-the-tabke Exe III 4-1.

The scorers were Jasmine Scott, Alice Dormor, Becca Allen and Taryn Murray.

The win means they can seal the title this coming Saturday (March 14) if they win at fourth placed Taunton Vale IV and ECVH fail to win their game at Exe III.

In the same division, SOHC II were also winners, claiming a 2-0 success at Okehampton II where Karen Dutton continued her fine run of goal scoring.

The win means SOHC 2nd XI go above Okehampton in the table to sit sixth.

In Sedgemoor Division 2, the third XI were 4-2 winners on their visit to White Eagles III and that result means they stay second in the table.

Hannah Trude scored a brace and the other goals came from Fiona Earnshaw and Freya Pellow. It all means that a win and a draw in their final two games will see them finish as runners-up in the division.

Completing a clean sweep of ladies team victories were the 4th XI who jumped above Exe V in the Sedgemoor Two table after beating them 4-2 at home to claim a fourth win of the league term.

The SOHC men's teams did not enjoy as much success as the ladies teams.

The men were edged out by the odd goal in five on their Conference South visit to Redruth where their two goals were scored by George Powell and Treeve Harris.

However, the men's 2nd XI did win, and emphatically, beating visiting West Dorset 6-1 in a South East One encounter. Adrian Brooker (2), Greg Seward (2), Harvey Charlesworth and Chris Bishop scored the goals that leaves the tea fifth in the table.

An under-strength third team travelled to Yeovil and Sherborne in South East Two and thet were beaten 10-2, but the men's fourth XI bagged their sixth point of the season, sharing four goals with hosts Minehead with the SOHC goals scored by Andy Dockley and Marlon McMahon.

Although still firmly at the foot of the South East Two table, the men's 4th XI have now banked twice as many points as they managed last season.