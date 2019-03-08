Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI march on with sixth successive Sedgemoor Division One victory

PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 14 November 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI continue to sport a 100 per cent Sedgemoor Division One record and they took away one of the other two remaining perfect records when they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Exe III, beating them 4-3 in an enthralling contest.

SOHC, who were forced into a number of changes owing to injuries, made a confident start and took an early lead with a slick short corner routine.

Exe hit back to level, albeit with the aid of a wicked deflection and the teams trooped off at the break all square.

SOHC made a powerful start to the second half and scored twice, but again Exe hit back with two of their own to leave things level as the last 10 minutes began. Indeed, there were just 30 seconds left on the clock when a terrific wing raid ended with the ball being fired past the Exe goalkeeper to give SOHC their sixth straight win of the league term.

The SOHC Player of the Match award went to Taz Murray.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the ladies will seek a seventh successive victory when they meet fourth placed Taunton Vale III at Ottery St Mary (12.30pm).

