SOHC ladies 1st XI net another big win as march to title glory continues

PUBLISHED: 22:17 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:17 23 February 2020

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team are six points clear at the top of the Sedgemoor Division One table after another big win.

The team, who have yet to drop a single point in this season's league campaign, defeated White Eagles II 10-1.

Alice Dormor led the scoring honours with a hat-trick and the other SOHC goals were shared by Emily (2), Taz Murray (2), Becca (2) and Alice Please.

In another Sedgemoor Division One game, the SOHC ladies 2nd XI went down 4-1 away at ECVH where their late consolation goal was scored by Hannah Trude.

The result means they are ninth in the table but still within two points of the three teams above them.

In Sedgemoor Division Two, both the ladies' third and fourth teams returned to league action, with the third team getting a point from their encounter with Honiton Hornets to leave them in second place.

The SOHC equaliser in the 1-1 draw was scored when Sam Parkyn and Freya Pellow combined well to level the scores after going behind.

The fourth team were beaten 2-0, away at Okehampton III, leaving them eighth in the table but still with a chance to move up over the coming weeks.

On the men's side of the club the first team lost away at Isca B in Conference South.

The home side won 3-2, which leaves the SOHC team ninth in the 11-team table.

The men's seconds claimed a point with a 2-2 draw at home to East Devon C in South East 1. The result keeps them fifth in the table.

In South East 2, the third team lost 1-0 away at Isca E in a tightly fought match.

The result leaves them seventh in the table. The fourth team had no fixture and return to league action next week.

