SOHC ladies 1st XI stay top after toppling Taunton Vale
18 November 2019
A round-up of all the SOHC action on the middle Saturday of November
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team maintained their 100 per cent record in Sedgemoor Division One with a 5-2 home win over Taunton Vale III.
The match was closely contested for the first quarter, but table-topping SOHC eventually wore the Somerset side down with some quick passing and clinical.
At one stage they were five goals to the good before Taunton got a couple of late consolations via short corners.
SOHC ladies 2nd XI were beaten 4-2 in their Sedgemoor Division One meeting with Exe IV and that defeat leaves SOHC sitting near the foot of the table.
Meanwhile, like the club's 1st XI, SOHC ladies third team sit top of their division after a 4-1 Sedgemoor Division Two success over Taw Valley II.
The SOHC ladies IV team went down 5-0 at the hands of Isca and Exeter University VI and so sit eighth in the table.
With regard to the SOHC men's teams, the 1st XI lost 4-1 away at University of Exeter D and that result means that the SOHC senior side remain in the bottom half of the Conference South table.
The men's second team had a home fixture against Yeovil and Sherborne A, which resulted in a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Ade Brooker, Josh Cressall and Jon Mutter.
In South East II, both SOHC sides lost, with the men's third team losing away at Mid Somerset 6-2.
The fourth XI, despite first half goals from Richard Lucas and Steve Ellison, were edged out 3-2 at home to Taunton Civil Service.