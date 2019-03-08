Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI stay top after toppling Taunton Vale

PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 November 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

A round-up of all the SOHC action on the middle Saturday of November

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew ColeySidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team maintained their 100 per cent record in Sedgemoor Division One with a 5-2 home win over Taunton Vale III.

The match was closely contested for the first quarter, but table-topping SOHC eventually wore the Somerset side down with some quick passing and clinical.

At one stage they were five goals to the good before Taunton got a couple of late consolations via short corners.

SOHC ladies 2nd XI were beaten 4-2 in their Sedgemoor Division One meeting with Exe IV and that defeat leaves SOHC sitting near the foot of the table.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew ColeySidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Meanwhile, like the club's 1st XI, SOHC ladies third team sit top of their division after a 4-1 Sedgemoor Division Two success over Taw Valley II.

The SOHC ladies IV team went down 5-0 at the hands of Isca and Exeter University VI and so sit eighth in the table.

With regard to the SOHC men's teams, the 1st XI lost 4-1 away at University of Exeter D and that result means that the SOHC senior side remain in the bottom half of the Conference South table.

The men's second team had a home fixture against Yeovil and Sherborne A, which resulted in a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Ade Brooker, Josh Cressall and Jon Mutter.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew ColeySidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

In South East II, both SOHC sides lost, with the men's third team losing away at Mid Somerset 6-2.

The fourth XI, despite first half goals from Richard Lucas and Steve Ellison, were edged out 3-2 at home to Taunton Civil Service.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew ColeySidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

A look back at Britain’s ‘lighthouses of the road’

The AA Box on the junction at the halfway house. Ref exe 7437-22-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused to Newton Poppleford Pavilion

Damage to the windows at Newton Poppleford Pavilion. Picture: Hazel Jeffrey

Beloved children’s author’s legacy lives on

shs Clare Milne-1

Most Read

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

A look back at Britain’s ‘lighthouses of the road’

The AA Box on the junction at the halfway house. Ref exe 7437-22-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused to Newton Poppleford Pavilion

Damage to the windows at Newton Poppleford Pavilion. Picture: Hazel Jeffrey

Beloved children’s author’s legacy lives on

shs Clare Milne-1

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies 1st XI stay top after toppling Taunton Vale

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team against Yeovil and Sherborne on November 16, 2019. SOHC won 3-2. Picture: Andrew Coley

Double bill of plays by Sidbury Into Drama

Sheila Lewis, Vicky Grove, John Rush, Pam Ward, John Loveridge and Tanya Rees in Curses, Foiled Again! Picture supplied by Sidbury Into Drama

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Colts back into action and winning well at Plymstock Albion Oaks

Honiton rugby action

Van Gogh lecture at OVAS November meeting

Professor Anthony Slinn. Picture: Chris Poole
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists