Advanced search

SOHC ladies 1st XI still sport a perfect record after 5-0 win over White Eagles

PUBLISHED: 10:38 20 October 2019

Ladies hockey.

Ladies hockey.

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies first team continued their excellent winning start to the new Sedgemoor Division One campaign with a nap hand white-wash win over White Eagles II.

Sidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet ColeySidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet Coley

A brace of goals from both Taryn Beuthin and Rebecca Tedford together with one from Alice Dormor saw the ladies to 5-0, fourth successive win of the league term,

The ladies' second team did not fare so well, going down 2-1 at home to ECV Hornets, which leaves them propping up the same division, with the firsts joint top along with Exe III and ECVH IV. What's more, the ladies' first team have yet to concede a goal, this league season ands currently sport a goal difference of plus 35!

In Sedgemoor Division Two, the ladies third and fourth teams were both involved in matches that produced five goals, but with very different outcomes for the SOHC teams!

The third team were 4-1 winners over Honiton Hornets thanks to a hat-trick from Hannah Trude and a goal from Sam Parkyn. The fourth team also ended their game with a 4-1 score line, but in this match, the honours went to Okehampton III.

There was defeat for the first time this season for the SOHC men's 1st team as they went down by the odd goal in five to Old Bristolians in a Conference South Division match.

Josh Miller and Nick Mansfield, the latter netting his fourth in the last two games, score the SOHC goals.

The second team did not fare any better as they went down 5-1 away at East Devon in an East Devon A meeting. Harvey Charlesworth was the scorer of the consolation goal.

The third team were 2-1 winners of their South East Two meeting with visiting ECV Hornets B. Teenager Charlie Piper scored the first and the winning goal was netted by Matt Offer-Hoar.

Last but not least on a busy match day for SOHC teams, the men's fourth XI lost 4-1 away at Taunton Vale E with the SOHC goal scored by Paul Baker who applied a clinical finish to a well-worked short corner routine.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

U-turn in decision to close Ottery play area – but it will operate on different terms

(L-R) Claire Phaby, Baby Sensory class leader, Stuart Phillips, and Jen Steward, Baby Sensory owner. Picture: Sue Cade

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

New details revealed on plans to relocate flood-threatened primary school

Flooding at Tipton St John. Ref sho 3145 Tipton Flood. Picture: Paul Taylor

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

U-turn in decision to close Ottery play area – but it will operate on different terms

(L-R) Claire Phaby, Baby Sensory class leader, Stuart Phillips, and Jen Steward, Baby Sensory owner. Picture: Sue Cade

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

New details revealed on plans to relocate flood-threatened primary school

Flooding at Tipton St John. Ref sho 3145 Tipton Flood. Picture: Paul Taylor

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Cricket Club awards - Alex Barrow a nets three honours

Alex Barrow and Doug Yeabsley. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

SOHC ladies 1st XI still sport a perfect record after 5-0 win over White Eagles

Ladies hockey.

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Sidmouth Town’s senior teams all beaten / Sidmouth RFC in superb clean-sheet away win - a round-up of Saturday’s local football and rugby

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Spot kick separates Sidmouth and Torridgeside as Vikings slip to 10th defeat of the season

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0041. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists