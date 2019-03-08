SOHC ladies 1st XI still sport a perfect record after 5-0 win over White Eagles

Ladies hockey. Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies first team continued their excellent winning start to the new Sedgemoor Division One campaign with a nap hand white-wash win over White Eagles II.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet Coley Sidmouth and Ottery men's fourth team versus Taunton Vale E. Picture: Harriet Coley

A brace of goals from both Taryn Beuthin and Rebecca Tedford together with one from Alice Dormor saw the ladies to 5-0, fourth successive win of the league term,

The ladies' second team did not fare so well, going down 2-1 at home to ECV Hornets, which leaves them propping up the same division, with the firsts joint top along with Exe III and ECVH IV. What's more, the ladies' first team have yet to concede a goal, this league season ands currently sport a goal difference of plus 35!

In Sedgemoor Division Two, the ladies third and fourth teams were both involved in matches that produced five goals, but with very different outcomes for the SOHC teams!

The third team were 4-1 winners over Honiton Hornets thanks to a hat-trick from Hannah Trude and a goal from Sam Parkyn. The fourth team also ended their game with a 4-1 score line, but in this match, the honours went to Okehampton III.

There was defeat for the first time this season for the SOHC men's 1st team as they went down by the odd goal in five to Old Bristolians in a Conference South Division match.

Josh Miller and Nick Mansfield, the latter netting his fourth in the last two games, score the SOHC goals.

The second team did not fare any better as they went down 5-1 away at East Devon in an East Devon A meeting. Harvey Charlesworth was the scorer of the consolation goal.

The third team were 2-1 winners of their South East Two meeting with visiting ECV Hornets B. Teenager Charlie Piper scored the first and the winning goal was netted by Matt Offer-Hoar.

Last but not least on a busy match day for SOHC teams, the men's fourth XI lost 4-1 away at Taunton Vale E with the SOHC goal scored by Paul Baker who applied a clinical finish to a well-worked short corner routine.