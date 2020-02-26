Advanced search

SOHC ladies' 1st XI take goal count past a centry with another big win

PUBLISHED: 22:26 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:26 26 February 2020

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI made it 13 wins from as many Sedgemoor One matches as they defeated White Eagles II 10-1.

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew ColeyAction from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Despite having not played for three weeks, SOHC were quickly into their stride with some terrific passing and linking between the midfield and forwards and that resulted in a brace of early goals, both clincially tucked away by Alice Dormer.

White Eagles were competitive and did manage to get a goal of their own in the first half, but three more from the table-toppers saw them into a 5-1 interval lead.

After the break SOHC played into the face of a strong wind but continued to play on the front foot and they scored five more goals to seal yet another double figure success.

The full list of goal scorers read: Alice Dormer (3), Becca Tedford (2), Emily Ackland (2) Taz Murray (2) and Alice Please.

It was hat-trick scoring Dormer, who served up another superb all-round performance, that was chosen as the 'Player of the Day' award.

SOHC have now scored 102 and conceded just nine in their 13-match winning run. Tomorrow (Saturday) they travel to meet sixth placed Chard who they beat 10-1 back in November.

A 14th straight win would then set the ladies up for the following Saturday (March 7) when they will be taking on second placed side and a win there would leave them one more win from being crowned league champions.

Most Read

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Charity cash taken in Sidmouth football club break-in

Sidmouth Town Football Club

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Brave duo call on town to back week-long event for Wear A Hat Day

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

Most Read

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Charity cash taken in Sidmouth football club break-in

Sidmouth Town Football Club

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Barefoot Bandits music night to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer

Sean Faulkner, Victoria Muckle and Graham Rooms with their fundraising poster for Prostate Cancer UK at The Balfour Arms Ref shs 08 20TI 8902 Picture: Terry Ife

Brave duo call on town to back week-long event for Wear A Hat Day

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies’ 1st XI take goal count past a centry with another big win

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Upsher and Johnson at the double as Ottery U14s power to big win over Moors

Ottery U14 players Jake Johnson and Finn Upsher celebrate a goal in the game against Moors. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Conor Houlihan rides his first winner as Western meeting beats the weather

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

Petition launched to get Sid Valley affiliated with ‘Walkers are Welcome’ network

The Sidmouth and East Devon Walking Festival has been running successfully for several years, with walkers pictured here at the start of the 2016 event. Picture: contributed

Seaton, Beer and Branscombe set to welcome The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24