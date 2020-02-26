SOHC ladies' 1st XI take goal count past a centry with another big win
PUBLISHED: 22:26 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:26 26 February 2020
Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI made it 13 wins from as many Sedgemoor One matches as they defeated White Eagles II 10-1.
Despite having not played for three weeks, SOHC were quickly into their stride with some terrific passing and linking between the midfield and forwards and that resulted in a brace of early goals, both clincially tucked away by Alice Dormer.
White Eagles were competitive and did manage to get a goal of their own in the first half, but three more from the table-toppers saw them into a 5-1 interval lead.
After the break SOHC played into the face of a strong wind but continued to play on the front foot and they scored five more goals to seal yet another double figure success.
The full list of goal scorers read: Alice Dormer (3), Becca Tedford (2), Emily Ackland (2) Taz Murray (2) and Alice Please.
It was hat-trick scoring Dormer, who served up another superb all-round performance, that was chosen as the 'Player of the Day' award.
SOHC have now scored 102 and conceded just nine in their 13-match winning run. Tomorrow (Saturday) they travel to meet sixth placed Chard who they beat 10-1 back in November.
A 14th straight win would then set the ladies up for the following Saturday (March 7) when they will be taking on second placed side and a win there would leave them one more win from being crowned league champions.