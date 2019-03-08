SOHC ladies 2nd rack up huge win and top the fledgling table

SOHC ladies third team at home against ECVH 2. Played at Ottery St Mary, SOHC won 2-1. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club's (SDOHC) first teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the league season, but it's the women's side that once again gets the headlines as they outdid what their previous goal scoring exploits so far this season, winning their latest league game 13-0!

SOHC ladies 1st XI were involved in an 'in-house' derby against the SOHC ladies 2nd XI who, despite battling bravely throughout, were no match for their club colleagues in a Sedgemoor Division One fixture contested at Sidmouth.

As a result, three games into the new league campaign, they are level on points with Exe 3 and ECVH, but have a goal difference of 30 and are yet to concede a goal.

The men's first team achieved a 3-3 result away at Shepton Mallet and currently sit third behind North Somerset and Yeovil and Sherborne.

Three goals from Nick Mansfield in the last 10 minutes ensured a point for the travelling team.

Elsewhere in the club, the ladies 3rd team won 2-1 against ECVH 2.

Played at Ottery, the home side scored twice in as many minutes, with one coming from a great individual run.

The fourths lost 4-2 to Taw Valley 2.

On the men's side of the club, the 2nd team lost 3-1 at home to West Dorset , with the SOHC goal scored by Ade Brooker.

The fourths won their first points of the season, winning 2-1 at home to Yeovil and Sherborne.

Goals from Andy Coley and Steve Ellison paved the way for the win, although the visitors did claim a late consolation goal.

The third team had a late start away to Taunton Vale and ended up losing 3-1.