SOHC ladies 2nd XI battle well in defeat at Exe III

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3137. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 2nd XI went down 4-0 to third in the table Exe III in a Sedgemoor One meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The result was an 'improvement' on the first meeting between the teams this season, one won 7-1 by Exe III when the sides met in East Devon back in October.

Exe scored three times before the interval, but, after an inspirational half-time chat, SOHC were in no mood to conceded more goals in the second half which saw the home add just one more, albeit with a big slice of good fortune about the goal!

Tomorrow (Saturday) the ladies' 2nd XI face the daunting prospect of a match against their in-house colleagues, the currently all-conquering table-topping 1st XI.

When the sides met back in October the 2nd team were beaten 13-0. Kick-off in the game tomorrow at Ottery is 12.30pm.