SOHC ladies IV impress in narrow defeat at Taunton Vale

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ fourth team were beaten 3-0 when they travelled to meet Taunton Vale IVs in the opening game of a new Sedgemoor Division Two campaign.

The team travelled to Somerset fully expecting a tough game and that is exactly what they got!

However, after shipping an early goal, SOHC fought back well and gave as good as they got for long periods of the first half which ended with the home side holding a 2-0 advantage.

After a few tactical changes at half-time, SOHC continued to give a terrific account of themselves.

Indeed, so balanced was the paly during the second period that the home side were only able to add one more goal to their tally.

SOHC ladies’ IV captain, Emily Poultney said: “I am very proud of everyone. There was some really fantastic play by all the team, who between them saved numerous short corners and attacked strongly.

“If we continue to play as we did it should stand us in good stead for overall positioning in the league.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) the SOHC ladies fourth team are in home action with Sidmouth the venue for their meeting with Exe V who are playing their first game of the new league term. The match starts at 10.30am.