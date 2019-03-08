Advanced search

SOHC ladies make super start to new league term

PUBLISHED: 09:45 06 October 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team claimed another big win, beating Exe 8-0.

Goals came from Rebecca Tedford (2), Aimee Keast (3),Taryn Beuthin, Alice Dormor and Lizzie Nancekivell.

After two games, 17 goals and no goals conceded, the ladies 1s are sat nicely at the top of the Sedgemoor Division One table.

The ladies' second team did not fare so well, going down 7-1 to Exe 3, with the goal coming from Diana Dormer.

The Ladies 3rds faced Isca and Exe Uni 6ths in a tough game and ultimately lost 3-0, despite some good work in applying pressure.

SOHC ladies' fourths claimed their first league victory of the season, winning 2-1 against White Eagles 3.

On the men's side of the club, there were wins for the first team and third team, but the seconds lost by the odd goal in five.

The first team were at home to PGSOB, and the Plymouth side took it close, with the final result being 3-2 in the match played at Ottery St Mary.

There were goals for Treeve Harris, Nick Mansfield and Jack Ellison.

Playing at Sidmouth, the third team had another resounding win, beating Minehead B 8-1, so they sit on top of South East 2.

The second team missed out on any points, losing 3-2 when they travelled to play Minehead A. The SOHC goals were scored by Ben Harrison and Dan Devine.

Unfortunately, the men's fourth team had to cancel their match due to not having enough players.

