SOHC ladies' st XI win top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley Archant

The second Saturday of November was a good one for the Sidmouth & Ottery (SOHC) ladies 1st and 2nd XIs and , after winning their latest games, both sit top of their respective divisions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team moved ahead of close rivals Exe 3 at the top of Sedgemoor Division One after defeating them 4-3 and on their own pitch too!

In a competitive match in which the score was never separated by more than a goal, victory was claimed in the last 30 seconds with a good move down the right leading to the winning goal.

In the same division, the ladies' second team went down by the same score line at home to Okehampton 2, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

But a strong rearguard action got the team back to 3-3, having been 3-0 down at the interval.

There were goals for Rebecca Tedford (2) and Karen Dutton but Okehampton claimed a late winner.

The ladies' third team sit top of the Sedgemoor Division Two table following a 3-1 win over White Eagles.

Meanwhile, SOHC ladies' fourths lost away at Exe 5, 4-2, leaving the side near the foot of the division.

On the men's side of the club, the first team took on Isca B at and came away with a draw, 2-2.

There were goals for Jack Ellison who opened the scoring and Jon Hext, who scored the equaliser after Isca scored twice in the first half.

The result leaves them in the bottom half of Conference South.

The men's second team came away from their match at East Devon C with victory by 4-3, which keeps the side in a mid-table position.

In an end to end match, there goals for Ben Harrison (2), Gabe Cortinhas and a late one from Josh Cressall to claim victory.

The men's third team's home fixture against Isca E ended in a

victory for the travelling team.

The 2-1 result means the SOHC side remains in a mid-table position.

The men's fourth team had no fixture this week and return to action on November 16.

Latest tables for all the SOHC teams

Men's hockey tables

Conference South

P W D L F A Pts

North Somerset 6 6 0 0 27 6 18

Old Bristolians 6 4 2 0 18 9 14

Yeovil and Sh 5 3 2 0 19 5 11

University of Exeter D 6 2 3 2 18 14 9

Taunton Vale A 6 2 2 2 20 15 8

Duchy 7 2 1 4 24 23 7

PGSOB 5 2 1 2 17 17 7

SOHC 6 1 3 2 14 18 6

Shepton Mallet 6 1 2 3 17 24 5

Isca B 6 0 2 4 13 20 3

Westbury and UB A 7 0 2 5 11 47 2

South East One P W D L F A Pts

West Dorset 7 6 1 0 23 8 19

Tiverton 7 6 0 1 36 6 18

East Devon A 7 5 1 1 26 13 16

Isca D 7 4 1 2 23 14 13

Chard 7 4 0 3 26 19 12

Minehead A 7 3 1 3 24 23 10

SOCHC A 6 3 0 3 14 16 9

East Devon B 7 1 1 4 16 21 8

West Dorset A 7 2 1 4 9 18 7

North Devon A 7 1 1 5 10 26 4

Yeovil and Sh A 7 1 1 5 16 33 4

East Devon C 7 0 1 6 9 44 -2**

South East Two P W D L F A Pts

Chard A 7 7 0 0 29 10 21

Taunton Vale D 7 6 0 1 32 12 18

Isca E 8 5 1 2 22 13 16

Mid Somerset A 8 5 0 3 37 16 15

Taunton CS A 8 4 1 3 26 22 13

SOHC B 7 4 0 3 27 13 12

ECV Hornets B 7 4 0 3 24 21 12

Chard B 7 3 0 4 17 22 9

Taunton Vale E 7 2 2 3 17 20 8

Yeovil and Sh B 8 1 2 5 16 24 5

SOHC C 7 1 1 5 9 29 4

Bridgwater C 7 0 3 4 19 37 3

Minehead B 8 0 2 6 15 32 2

Ladies hockey tables

Sedgemoor Division One

P W D L F A Pts

SOHC 6 6 0 0 49 4 18

Exe III 6 5 0 1 32 7 15

ECVH 5 5 0 0 14 3 15

Taunton Vale III 6 4 0 2 25 7 12

White Eagles II 6 2 0 4 9 19 6

Okehampton II 5 2 0 3 12 23 6

SOHC II 6 1 1 4 14 31 4

Exe IV 5 1 0 4 9 18 3

Taunton Vale 4IV 6 1 0 4 7 26 3

Chard 5 0 1 4 8 24 1

Sedgemoor Division Two

P W D L F A Pts

SOHC III 6 5 0 1 15 8 15

Isca & University VI 4 4 0 0 19 2 12

Honiton Hornets 6 3 1 2 13 12 10

Taw Valley II 5 3 0 2 18 8 9

ECVH II 6 3 1 2 11 8 7**

Exe V 5 2 0 3 8 12 6

SOHC IV 5 1 0 4 9 17 3

Okehampton III 4 1 0 3 6 13 3

White Eagles II 5 0 0 5 3 21 0