SOHC ladies suffer cup exit at the hands of Culm Vale Hornets

Ladies hockey. Archant

Several of the teams at Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) had a break from fixtures this week, with the men's first team and all of the ladies teams not due to play in the league.

But on the women's side of the club, the first team did have a trip to Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets in the Devon Trophy.

Although they have had a good start to the season and would have gone into the match with confidence high, they ended up losing 5-2.

On the men's side of the club, the seconds were at home to North Devon A.

After being on the wrong side of the results in the last three high-scoring games, they beat North Devon 4-1.

The men's third team travelled to Chard B to take on the home side in some challenging playing conditions.

Both teams played some competitive hockey but it was Chard that came out with the points, winning 3-1.

Throughout the game, SOHC won short corners and it was from one of these that Peter Milmer grabbed a goal back.

SOHC men's fourths played at home to Bridgwater C and earned a point with the final score being 2-2.

The home side led 2-0, with goals from Rich Lucas and a great individual effort from Elliot Bowyer, who ran the ball from his own half to score.

But Bridgwater scored twice from short corners, late in the game to level the scores.