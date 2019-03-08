Advanced search

Latest The New European

SOHC ladies suffer cup exit at the hands of Culm Vale Hornets

PUBLISHED: 11:57 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 27 October 2019

Ladies hockey.

Ladies hockey.

Archant

Several of the teams at Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) had a break from fixtures this week, with the men's first team and all of the ladies teams not due to play in the league.

But on the women's side of the club, the first team did have a trip to Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets in the Devon Trophy.

Although they have had a good start to the season and would have gone into the match with confidence high, they ended up losing 5-2.

On the men's side of the club, the seconds were at home to North Devon A.

After being on the wrong side of the results in the last three high-scoring games, they beat North Devon 4-1.

The men's third team travelled to Chard B to take on the home side in some challenging playing conditions.

Both teams played some competitive hockey but it was Chard that came out with the points, winning 3-1.

Throughout the game, SOHC won short corners and it was from one of these that Peter Milmer grabbed a goal back.

SOHC men's fourths played at home to Bridgwater C and earned a point with the final score being 2-2.

The home side led 2-0, with goals from Rich Lucas and a great individual effort from Elliot Bowyer, who ran the ball from his own half to score.

But Bridgwater scored twice from short corners, late in the game to level the scores.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies suffer cup exit at the hands of Culm Vale Hornets

Ladies hockey.

Ottery pupils fly ton India to transform school

King's school in Ottery. Ref sho 43 19TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

National Arboretum gift tree to Sidmouth group

Voluntees from Sidmouth Arboretum visited the National Arboretum. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Sidmouth Chiefs rack up another win / football hit by the weather - Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth Town Reserves both OFF on a soggy Saturday

A waterlogged football pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists