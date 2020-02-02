Advanced search

SOHC latest - a round-up of the club's matches on the first Saturday of February

PUBLISHED: 20:43 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:43 02 February 2020

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies 1st XI duly racked up a 12th straight Sedgemoor One success with victory in their 'in-house' derby.

Mind you, given the first meeting this season between the two SOHC ladies XIs that play in the division ended 13-0, the 5-1 score line this time does represent something of a moral victory for the 2nd XI.

Taz Murray scored four times for the table-toppers with the other goal coming from Alice Pease and the 2nd XI scorer was Karen Dutton.

In Sedgemoor Division 2, SOHC ladies third XI played out a goalless draw away at Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 2.

The result allowed top-of-the-table Isca and Ex Uni VI to extend their lead over SOHC III to five points.

Meanwhile, SOHC ladies 4th XI went down at home to Taw Valley II, a result that leaves them sitting seventh in the nine-team division.

As for the SOHC men's teams - the 1st XI suffered a 4-0 loss on their visit to title-chasing Old Bristol and that result leaves SOHC in sixth place in the 11-team division. There was a fine point banked by the men's 2nd XI who drew 1-1 with divisional leaders East Devon A. Ben Harrison scored the SOHC goal.

The points also means that, with Isca D and Tiverton both losing, SOHC 2nd XI have moved up to fourth in the South East 1 table.

In South East 2, both the SOHC men's third and fourth teams conceded four goals in their defeats. The third team lost away at Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 4-0, while the fourth team lost at home 2-4 against Taunton Vale E.

Rich Lucas continued his run of form, scoring both goals, making that eight in three games for the in-form player.

The picture gallery supporting our SOHC round-up were taken by Andrew Coley.

