SOHC latest - who plays who this weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:34 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 06 March 2020

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There's action for all seven SOHC teams this weekend.

For the men, the 1st XI travel to Redruth where they will take on Duchy (2pm). The Cornish side sit seventh in the Conference South and are three points and two places better off than SOHC. When the pair met in East Devon in November, Duchy took the honours with a 2-0 score line.

The men's 1st XI are clear of any threat of a bottom two place and, after the trip to Redruth will have two games left in their campaign.

The men's 2nd XI have a double-header weekend with Saturday's home meeting with Minehead A at Ottery (2pm) followed by a Sunday trip to Chard A for a 12.30pm start at Holyrood Academy.

The 2nd XI still harbour hopes of a top three finish and a brace of wins would bring that much closer. In the first meeting this season with Minehead A they shared six goals while Chard edged them out 1-0. The men's third XI travel to Yeovil where they will take on Yeovil & Sherborne (2.30pm). The third team are destined for a mid-table South East Two finish and, when they hosted the Somerset side, they beat them 5-2.

It's home action for the men's 4th XI with Minehead B the visitors to Ottery for a 3.30pm start. When the pair met in North Somerset in late November SOHC went down 2-1.

For the ladies, the all-conquering 1st XI face the team sitting immediately below them in the Sedgemoor One table, Exe III. When the pair met back in November SOHC won 4-3 and that remains one of just two defeats for Exe III. A win tomorrow for SOHC would be a 15th successive league win and would take them to within four points of being crowned champions. The ladies' 2nd XI travel to Okehampton II for a 2pm start. When the pair met in East Devon in November SOHC were beaten by the odd goal in seven. The teams sit sixth and seventh in the Sedgemoor One table and a win tomorrow will see them leapfrog their hosts. The ladies' 3rd XI travel to Tiverton to take on White Eagles III (11.30am). When the pair met in November, SOHC won 3-2.

The ladies' 4th XI are in home action with a 12.30pm start for their meeting with Exe V at Ottery St Mary. When the pair met earlier in the season SOHC lost 4-2. If they can exact revenge tomorrow they will climb out of the bottom two and go ahead of Exe V in the process!

