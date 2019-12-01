SOHC latest - wins for the ladies 1st and 2nd XIs and also the men's 1st XI

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

The final Saturday of November saw seven of the SOHC teams in action and, between them, they returned four wins, a draw and two defeats.

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' first team continued their dominance of Sedgemoor Division One as they racked up an 8-0 success at basement dwellers Taunton Vale IV.

Five players shared the goals with three of them; Megan Thompson-Summers, Fran Piper and Rebecca Tedford each scored twice whole the other goals were scored by Taryn Kelly Beuthin and Jasmine Scott.

The result means that as they go into the Christmas break, they lead the division by six points, although sides below them have games in hand.

The ladies' second team also concluded the first part of the season with a 3-1 success over White Eagles II with Hannah Trude amongst the goal scorers.

The result means three teams now have seven points and one has eight near the foot of the division, with bottom side Taunton Vale IV on three points.

In Sedgemoor Division Two, the ladies' third team had no game but the fourths were beaten 4-0 at home to Honiton Hornets.

The ladies teams now have no league fixtures until Saturday, January 18.

SOHC men bagged their first away win of the Conference South season as they won 3-2 at Taunton Vale A thanks to a Jack Ellison hat-trick.

The win leaves SOHC sitting eighth in the 11 team division, but they are now seven points clear of the bottom two.

A Dan Devine goal, helped the men's second eleven to a 1-1 home draw with East Devon B and that leaves them sitting mid-table in South East One.

The men's third team were 5-0 winners of their South East Two game away at Taunton Vale E, a result that leaves them sitting mid-table.

Last, but not least for the SOHC teams on the final Saturday of November, the men's fourth team were well beaten when they entertained table-topping Taunton Vale D. The Somerset side won 9-1 with the home consolation netted by Nigel Dupain.

