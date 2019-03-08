Advanced search

SOHC matches on the final Saturday of September serve up no fewer than 47 goals

PUBLISHED: 11:17 29 September 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There were 47 goals scored in the seven matches that were contested by teams from Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) on the final Saturday of September.

It was the ladies' first XI that took the honours in terms of being the highest scoring ASOHC team as they walloped visiting Okehampton II, 9-0, in Sedgemoor Division 1 in the West Club's Women's Hockey League.

In the same division, the ladies' second team claimed a point away at Chard from a 4-4 draw.

There was an SOHC 'in-house' derby in Sedgemoor Division Two as the club's ladies' third and fourth XIs clashed with the third team taking the spoils with a 4-2 success.

For the SOHC men's team, the biggest victory of the day went to the third team, who travelled to Taunton Civil Service and despite conceding early, came away with a 7-2 victory in South East 2 of the Verde Recreo Hockey League. There were goals from Andy Coley (3), Matthew Offer-Hoar, Charlie Piper, Tom Jeacock and Sam Lefebvre.

The men's first team drew 4-4 at home to Westbury and UB A in the Conference South with goals from George Powell, Treeve Harris, Nick Mansfield and Max Moore. In South East 1, the men's second team won 2-0, with goals from new signing Martin Rees-Davies and Gabe Cortinhas.

The men's fourth team did not do so well, losing 5-0 to Isca E.

