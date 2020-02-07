SOHC men's 1st XI beaten by a slick Old Bristolians side

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1st XI suffered a 4-0 defeat on their Conference South visit to an Old Bristolians side that had won nine of their first 12 games this season with their one defeat coming at the hands of the only side to sit above them in the table, North Somerset.

The score line suggests a one-sided affair, but it was anything but and, after looking so promising of late with their play in the opposition final third, SOHC did spurn a number of glorious chances to score, particularly in the first half.

On other occasions, it was just down to bad luck, as was the case when a reverse strike from Jack Ellison came back off the frame of the goal. One highlight for the team was a most competent debut at 1st team level from Josh Cressall.