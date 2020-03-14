Advanced search

SOHC men's 1st XI edged out at Redruth

PUBLISHED: 08:16 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 14 March 2020

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8510. Picture: Terry Ife



Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's 1st XI were edged out 3-2 when they made a long trip down to Redruth for their latest Conference South outing against Duchy.

In a well contested first half it was SOHC who struck first with a fine finish from George Harvey Powell, but the home side hit back to leave honours even at the break.



Duchy began the second half on the front foot and would have taken the lead but for a stunning defensive clearance by Josh Cressall,

However, the home pressure continued and they took a 2-1 lead with a clinical finish from close range. There was an element of controversy about the third home goal which came from a penalty stroke, awarded when the match official deemed the goalkeeper had 'lain' on the ball to prevent a scoring opportunity. It was SOHC who were the dominant force in the closing stages, but they could only muster one further goal, scored by Treave Harris.

