Advanced search

SOHC men's 1st XI start second half of league campaign away at Westbury

PUBLISHED: 09:27 09 January 2020

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

All four of the Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's teams are in action on Saturday (January 11).

The 1st XI resume their Conference South campaign with an away game against Westbury & UBA with the game being played at Coombe Dingle SC (12.30pm).

When the sides met in East Devon on the opening day of the season they shared eight goals. SOHC go into the fixture sitting fourth bottom having banked a dozen points from 10 outings in the first half of the season. Westbury & UBA sit rock bottom having only banked one further point after that opening day draw!

The men's 2nd XI travel into Exeter where they will take on Isca D at the University Sports complex with the game being played on one of the sand based pitches with a 12.30pm kick-off. SOHC sit sixth in the South East One table, one place below Isca D who they beat 2-0 on the opening matchday of the new campaign.

The men's third XI are in home action, entertaining Taunton CSA at Ottery (2pm). They beat the Somerset side 7-2 on matchday one of the season and go into this meeting sitting fourth in the table, two places and two points better off than their hosts.

The SOHC men's fourth XI are following the lead of the club's 2nd XI, for they are also in action at the Exeter University Sports Campus, though, in their case, they are playing in the water-based surface on which they meet Isca E with the game getting underway at 4.30pm. When the side's met in East Devon on the first matchday of the new term, Isca departed with a 5-0 win under their belts.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC Girls U15s face big Sunday cup tie at Sidford (2pm)

Sidmouth U15 girls match poster for their national competition semi-final fixture. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

SOHC men’s 1st XI start second half of league campaign away at Westbury

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force at different Parkrun events

Kyle Baker with Nikita Kay (right) at the Happy New Year 2020 Richmond Park Parkrun. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Exeter Racecourse to welcome Exeter City Football Club for Tuesday race meeting

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

60 years and going strong! Sidmouth couple celebrate a marriage more precious than a diamond…

SH - 60 years and going strong! Sidmouth couple celebrate a marriage more precious than a diamond…
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists