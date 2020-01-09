SOHC men's 1st XI start second half of league campaign away at Westbury

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

All four of the Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's teams are in action on Saturday (January 11).

The 1st XI resume their Conference South campaign with an away game against Westbury & UBA with the game being played at Coombe Dingle SC (12.30pm).

When the sides met in East Devon on the opening day of the season they shared eight goals. SOHC go into the fixture sitting fourth bottom having banked a dozen points from 10 outings in the first half of the season. Westbury & UBA sit rock bottom having only banked one further point after that opening day draw!

The men's 2nd XI travel into Exeter where they will take on Isca D at the University Sports complex with the game being played on one of the sand based pitches with a 12.30pm kick-off. SOHC sit sixth in the South East One table, one place below Isca D who they beat 2-0 on the opening matchday of the new campaign.

The men's third XI are in home action, entertaining Taunton CSA at Ottery (2pm). They beat the Somerset side 7-2 on matchday one of the season and go into this meeting sitting fourth in the table, two places and two points better off than their hosts.

The SOHC men's fourth XI are following the lead of the club's 2nd XI, for they are also in action at the Exeter University Sports Campus, though, in their case, they are playing in the water-based surface on which they meet Isca E with the game getting underway at 4.30pm. When the side's met in East Devon on the first matchday of the new term, Isca departed with a 5-0 win under their belts.