SOHC men's 1st XI suffer double disappointment with league and cup defeats

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 1stXI suffered defeat in both their weekend matches as they lost a Saturday league game and then exited the cup the following day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sunday cup tie involved an away game at PGSOB 1st XI and the team travelled to Plymouth without a number of regular players.

George Powell fired SOHC into a first half lead but were pegged back only to regain the lead soon after thanks to a Max Moore goal following a short corner.

However, on no fewer than three occasions through to half-time, SOHC 'switched off' and were punished by the home side who scored each time to lead 4-2 at the interval.

Throughout the second half there was precious little between the sides and it was no more than SOHC deserved when, with 15 minutes remaining, Powell scored his second of the game to set up a thrilling finish.

SOHC hearts were broken when, with minutes remaining, a misunderstanding at a short corner allowed the opposition to score to seal a 5-3 success.

SOHC can hold their heads mighty high despite the cup exit. They contested the cup tie with a bare 11 of which the midfield five were all 18 years or younger! What's more, none of the regular senior side defenders were available and all this against a team that had the numbers to be able to introduce fresh legs later in the game.

Less than 24 hours before the cup tie, the team were in Conference South action taking on Exeter University D on the water-based pitch with a 4.30pm kick-off.

SOHC made a confident start but fell behind when a long ball was deflected off a couple, of sticks and ended up at the feet of an unmarked student player who drilled it home.

A second goal followed and, at half-time, the two goals separated the sides.

Two further goals were shipped after the break, but SOHC got the goal their contribution to the contest fully deserved when Max Moore netted with five minutes remaining as the home side sealed a 4-1 success.