SOHC men’s 1st XI – their route to the Southern One title

PUBLISHED: 15:49 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 March 2019

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) are engaged in a ‘battle royal’ to be champions of Southern One.

With just three games to go, the top two (with Taunton Vale taking over top spot after they won 3-1 at Okehampton last Saturday while SOHC could only draw with Torbay) are separated by a goal difference of three in favour of the Somerset side!

Of greater significance, perhaps, is that the top two are set to meet in Somerset on the final matchday of the league season!

Remaining matches for SOHC and Taunton Vale A

March 9: Dart v SOHC; Taunton Vale A v Plymouth Marjon

March 16: SOHC v East Devon; Tavistock v Taunton Vale A

March 23: Taunton Vale A v SOHC

So what about taking into account how the top two got on when they last played their upcoming opponents?

Well, next up for SOHC is Saturday’s trip to a Dart side they beat 2-0 at home and then they entertain an East Devon outfit they defeated 4-2 in the first meeting. That would them take them into what looks a ‘winner takes all’ clash at Taunton Vale A on the final Saturday of the season, but needing to avoid what happened in the first meeting, with the Somerset side departing East Devon with a 4-1 success!

Hope springs eternal though for, in their first meeting with this Saturday’s opposition (Plymouth Marjon) Taunton Vale were edged out 4-3. They also played out a close encounter with a Tavistock team they meet in their penultimate game, a side they beat at home 6-5.

Latest table – with three matches remaining.

Southern One P W D L F A Pts

Taunton Vale A 19 13 1 5 61 41 40

SOHC 19 12 4 3 52 35 40

Dart 19 9 5 5 39 35 32

Tavistock 19 10 0 9 57 46 30

University of Exeter E* 19 6 8 5 47 39 25

Okehampton 19 8 1 10 47 39 25

Torbay 19 6 7 6 51 55 25

Truro A 19 7 4 8 41 47 25

East Devon 19 6 6 7 43 44 24

North Devon 19 5 6 8 52 56 21

Plymouth Marjon B 19 5 6 8 48 53 21

PGSOB A 19 1 4 14 31 70 7

