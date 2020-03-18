SOHC men’s 1st XI wrap up home league campaign with clean-sheet win

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8524. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s 1st XI were 1-0 winners when they entertained Taunton Vale in a Conference South game.

Playing in their penultimate game of the 2019/20 league season, SOHC were under threat early on with the Somerset side winning an early short corner, but it was defended well and, after a first half of end-to-end action but without any goals, the interval arrived with the outcome of the contest in the balance.

The early second half play was more frenetic and there were a number of cards issued as play became fractious!

However, SOHC stayed on the front foot and the breakthrough finally came when Eddie Rudolph served up a superb pass that was taken on by Nick Mansfield, who, with the help of a deflection, scored the goal that gave SOHC the three points.

SOHC kept a clean sheet for only the second time in league games this season - their other shut out came in the December meeting with North Somerset that they won 2-0.

This game also marked the completion of home league campaign for SOHC who still have one away game to wrap up their season.

The home form has been marginally better than their away form.

Of their 10 home games they won three, drew three and lost four, scoring 20 goals and conceding 24.

The one outstanding game for SOHC is an away meeting with champions North Somerset.

However, in light of the coronavirus crisis it remains to be seen as to how the season will be settled, the league management are set to announce their decision in the coming weeks.