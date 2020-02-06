SOHC men's 2nd XI good value for draw with table-toppers

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI were tasked with a home game against table-topping East Devon A and the 1-1 draw the sides played out means that SOHC are now unbeaten in nine matches.

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Both teams made high-tempo starts to the contest and there was no let up in the pace of the game with possessions split in equal measures.

Both defences were well organised and that was a key reason why half-time arrived with the game still seeking its opening goal.

After the break, it was the away side that made the stronger start ands they broke the deadlock with the games opening goal.

SOHC responded well and parity was swiftly restored when Gabe Cortinhas cleverly fired a ball across the D and the teams leading scorer Ben Harrison rifled the ball home.

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hocley Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

As the game drew to a conclusion the play was end-to-end, but neither side could fashion what would have been a winning goal and so honours ended even.

A key feature of the SOHC performance was the contribution from the younger players, who gave so much energy to the overall shift and that augers so well for the future of the club.