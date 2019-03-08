Advanced search

SOHC men's 2nd XI suffer disappointment at hands of West Dorset

PUBLISHED: 09:50 18 October 2019

SOHC men's second team against West Dorset. Played at Sidmouth, the visiting side won 1-3. Picture Andrew Coley

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI's mixed start to the South East One season continued with a home defeat to a strong West Dorset side at Sidmouth College, writes Greg Seward.

The away side started the game very well, and found themselves 2-0 up early on in the first half, with the home side unable to impose themselves on the game, lacking the rhythm and passing accuracy seen previously in the last home game.

A well-taken third goal from the visitors just before the break prompted a change in formation, after a discussion between some key senior players and the stand-in captain.

The switch brought a much better performance from the home team, and the score line soon changed to 3-1 after a back post finish from Ade Brooker.

Unfortunately, no further goals were to come, despite some good performances from the 2nd's young players, leaving much to work on in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the men's 2nd XI travel to meet East Devon A, who are one of just three teams still sporting an unbeaten record this season. East Devon A have won both their opening home games beating Minehead A 4-2 and North Devon, who they met last Saturday, 5-1.

