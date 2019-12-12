SOHC men's 2nd XI unbeaten in five games after draw at Tiverton
PUBLISHED: 11:48 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 12 December 2019
Archant
Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's second team extended their South East One unbeaten run to five games when they shared four goals with hosts Tiverton.
Playing their final game before the festive break - they return to action in January - the team made a positive start and were the better side for much of the first half.
The opening goal arrived when Ben Harrison applied a clinical finish when faced with a one-on-one with the home goalkeeper. However, the home side came back strong, and this, combined with some extremely 'firm' umpiring when SOHC fell foul of the match official on a number of occasions, receiving multiple cards which led to SOHC losing their shape.
Indeed the handing out of cards was a theme - for both teams - throughout the contest. Parity was restored before the break and then Tivvy took a 2-1 second half lead after a flurry of fouls and scrappy play on the edge of the SOHC D.
The response from the away side was very good and, injecting greater tempo to their game, it was no more than they deserved when Josh Cressall levelled with a penalty flick awarded when a shot was blocked by a Tiverton foot on the line.