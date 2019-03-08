Advanced search

SOHC men's 2nd XI edged out by visiting Chard

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 November 2019

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men's 2nd XI were edged out in a close encounter of a South East One meeting, beaten 1-0 at home by Chard.

SOHC began brightly and moved the ball around well, but, for all their enterprise, they were unable to fashion any clear-cut chances and conceded the only goal of the contest to a penalty flick, awarded following a clash of sticks in the D.

At half-time the message to the team was to increase the overall work rate with a particular strategy of trying to get in behind the Chard defence.

After the break, some clever through balls from midfield lead to an improved team performance throughout the second half, but Chard, who were very strong in their defensive play, held firm to take the points.

At the final whistle, SOHC were left reflect on the fact that despite plenty of possession in the match they had been unable to create clear-cut chances. Tomorrow (Saturday) the 2nd XI travel to face an East Devon C side that sit rock bottom and, although they have drawn one of their six games so far, they sit with a minus two points tally so far this league term.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town’s home meeting with Elmore is washed out

A waterlogged football pitch

SOHC men’s 2nd XI edged out by visiting Chard

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Refurbishment works completed to restore music to church gallery

Paul O'Grady has refurbished the west gallery of the Disenters Church in Sidmouth. Ref shs 45 19TI 3563. Picture: Terry Ife

Alan Ayckbourn’s Season’s Greetings at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

James Pellow as Uncle Harvey. Picture: Alex Marker

Otters beaten at Roselands as poor run of away form continues

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists